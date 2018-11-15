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Full Show – It’s Official: The Republicans Won The 2018 Election And Are Letting The Democrats Steal It – 11/14/2018
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1439 views • November 15, 2018
Americans' household wealth is on the rise while the surge of new millionaires has reached almost 900,000 as part of a booming trend that economists are calling the “Trump effect.” America’s wealth has grown at a greater rate than the rest of the world’s over the past year. Alternatively, the death toll rose to 51 in California’s most devastating fire. The inferno has so far destroyed over 130,000. U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis is set to visit the troops on the border.
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