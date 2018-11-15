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The Trivium - How to Free Your Mind - Jan Irvin at the Free Your Mind conference - 04-10-11
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31 views • November 15, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/GNJXuM2H4Rw
'This is my lecture on the foundations of mind control and freeing yourself through the trivium method of the classical 7 Liberal Arts. For more information on the trivium method, please see http://www.triviumeducation.com '
For other interviews, lectures and videos from Jan Irvin, please see http://www.gnosticmedia.com
For more from Tragedy & Hope, visit: http://www.tragedyandhope.com
'This is my lecture on the foundations of mind control and freeing yourself through the trivium method of the classical 7 Liberal Arts. For more information on the trivium method, please see http://www.triviumeducation.com '
For other interviews, lectures and videos from Jan Irvin, please see http://www.gnosticmedia.com
For more from Tragedy & Hope, visit: http://www.tragedyandhope.com
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