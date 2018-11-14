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700 Years Banking Cabal by William Stuart
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49 views • November 14, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/vKMXDLiMi28
In the last years of the Republic of Venice, the billionaires saw that their ideal system of government was under threat. So they sought to spread their system of government to the rest of the world. At about this time, Freemasonry came into being.
http://www.sunnyjersey.com/oligarchygovernment.htm
http://thephaser.com/2015/11/global-puppet-masters-the-700-year-banking-cabal-william-stuart/
In the last years of the Republic of Venice, the billionaires saw that their ideal system of government was under threat. So they sought to spread their system of government to the rest of the world. At about this time, Freemasonry came into being.
http://www.sunnyjersey.com/oligarchygovernment.htm
http://thephaser.com/2015/11/global-puppet-masters-the-700-year-banking-cabal-william-stuart/
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