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Melody's Story - True Story (2018)
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194 views • November 14, 2018
Melody speaks about her life altering reality of abortion at age 15. Issues of consent, social pressure, and medical advice to abort raise the question of choice; how free is it?
Can a true choice be made without knowing the reality and the consequences?
Melody was profoundly impacted by the loss of Abigail Rose and reaches out to others let them learn from her experience. A mother cannot lose a child without grieving the loss.
Abortion has two victims.
www.chp.ca
www.chp.ca/donate
Can a true choice be made without knowing the reality and the consequences?
Melody was profoundly impacted by the loss of Abigail Rose and reaches out to others let them learn from her experience. A mother cannot lose a child without grieving the loss.
Abortion has two victims.
www.chp.ca
www.chp.ca/donate
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