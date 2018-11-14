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The Pretexts for War
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4 views • November 14, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/JCUzRyo7ydU
A brief selection of the fabricated pretexts for war, employed by the big power in recent decades. This is far from a comprehensive list, just some examples to inform and remind. Use of 'Flames of War' by Audiomachine is licensed.
A brief selection of the fabricated pretexts for war, employed by the big power in recent decades. This is far from a comprehensive list, just some examples to inform and remind. Use of 'Flames of War' by Audiomachine is licensed.
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