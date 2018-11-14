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THEY LIVE - Trailer ( 1988 )
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22 views • November 14, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/iJC4R1uXDaE
IMDB description:
' A drifter discovers a pair of sunglasses that allow him to wake up to the fact that aliens have taken over the Earth.ø
Director: John Carpenter
Writers: Ray Nelson (short story "Eight O'Clock in the Morning"), John Carpenter (screenplay) (as Frank Armitage)
IMDB description:
' A drifter discovers a pair of sunglasses that allow him to wake up to the fact that aliens have taken over the Earth.ø
Director: John Carpenter
Writers: Ray Nelson (short story "Eight O'Clock in the Morning"), John Carpenter (screenplay) (as Frank Armitage)
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