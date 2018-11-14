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Vatican Worships Lucifer The Satan!
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77 views • November 14, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/_QRDs8vJy5g
Den Katolske kirke er efter eget udsagn Luciferisk. "Lucifer er Gud og Jesus hans søn", skal alle gudstjenester indeholde fra nu af. Nægter præsten at sige dette, bliver han afskediget øjeblikkeligt. Dette forklarer nok lidt bedre alle skandalerne med pædofile katolske præster. De er ikke Guds tjerene. Men LUCIFERS!
Den Katolske kirke er efter eget udsagn Luciferisk. "Lucifer er Gud og Jesus hans søn", skal alle gudstjenester indeholde fra nu af. Nægter præsten at sige dette, bliver han afskediget øjeblikkeligt. Dette forklarer nok lidt bedre alle skandalerne med pædofile katolske præster. De er ikke Guds tjerene. Men LUCIFERS!
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