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THE VATICAN WORSHIPS LUCIFER/SATAN
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90 views • November 14, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/5xeWL67ZrJo
THE VATICAN WORSHIPS LUCIFER/SATAN Roman Catholicism is Apostate
'I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters: With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her fornication.'
- Revelation 17:1-2
Original upload by Soldier4Christ - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXrQ0wFehAj6Vk_vsaXCI0Q
THE VATICAN WORSHIPS LUCIFER/SATAN Roman Catholicism is Apostate
'I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters: With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her fornication.'
- Revelation 17:1-2
Original upload by Soldier4Christ - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXrQ0wFehAj6Vk_vsaXCI0Q
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