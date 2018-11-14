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Roger Stone’s Attorney Breaks Down The Corruption Of The Mueller Probe
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3793 views • November 14, 2018
The unprecedented abuse of power by Robert Mueller requires an unprecedented abuse of cover-up. Tyler Nixon joins Roger Stone to discuss his experience after attending the “Mueller grand jury”.
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