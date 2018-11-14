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ALL Internet INFO Redesigned for FREEDOM - Calling Info Sector Leaders & the Whole World
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6 views • November 14, 2018
A new internet & dream so big & pure - the whole world can share it's joy & creation.
Magnets that bring everyone together, to change everything.
Magna Carta 2019
Aaron Swartz Documentaries:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Q6Fzbgs_Lg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpvcc9C8SbM
Free ebook- http://beta.incite-insight.com/book/THE-FREEDOM-HANDBOOK.pdf
https://www.amazon.com/Freedom-Handbook-Luke-Denis/dp/1524582530
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/InciteInsight
Magnets that bring everyone together, to change everything.
Magna Carta 2019
Aaron Swartz Documentaries:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Q6Fzbgs_Lg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpvcc9C8SbM
Free ebook- http://beta.incite-insight.com/book/THE-FREEDOM-HANDBOOK.pdf
https://www.amazon.com/Freedom-Handbook-Luke-Denis/dp/1524582530
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/InciteInsight
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