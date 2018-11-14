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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 11/14/18 INFOWARS
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118 views • November 14, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
INFOWARS VICTIM OF DEEP STATE PSYOP HACK OPERATION
HILLARY'S PERSONAL LAWYER HEADS MUELLER’S PROBE OF ROGER STONE
DEMS MAGICALLY TURN STATES BLUE, GAIN SEATS IN CONGRESS
LATEST CRAZY LEFTIST CONSPIRACY THEORY: TRUMP WILL STAGE MILITARY COUP TO STAY IN POWER
SCHUMER: "WE'RE GOING TO FIGHT TO LET EVERYBODY VOTE...EVERYBODY"
THE CRIMINAL HISTORY OF ROBERT MUELLER
Guest: John Milkovich
4th Hr: Roger Stone
Guests: Tyler Nixon, Tana Goertz
INFOWARS VICTIM OF DEEP STATE PSYOP HACK OPERATION
HILLARY'S PERSONAL LAWYER HEADS MUELLER’S PROBE OF ROGER STONE
DEMS MAGICALLY TURN STATES BLUE, GAIN SEATS IN CONGRESS
LATEST CRAZY LEFTIST CONSPIRACY THEORY: TRUMP WILL STAGE MILITARY COUP TO STAY IN POWER
SCHUMER: "WE'RE GOING TO FIGHT TO LET EVERYBODY VOTE...EVERYBODY"
THE CRIMINAL HISTORY OF ROBERT MUELLER
Guest: John Milkovich
4th Hr: Roger Stone
Guests: Tyler Nixon, Tana Goertz
Keywords
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