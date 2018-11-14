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Trump Family Insider Tana Goertz Joins The Alex Jones Show
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1709 views • November 14, 2018
America is experiencing 4.2 million new jobs, record wage growth, unemployment at record lows, record stock market, and billions in investments coming back to America, yet the MSM spreads the narrative that Trump is “depressed”. Tana Goertz joins Roger to set the record straight.
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