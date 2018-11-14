© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show: Billions for Bezos—The Amazing Con of Amazon
Follow
0
Share
Report
113 views • November 14, 2018
States & cities were lining up to throw cash at the world’s richest man — Jeff Bezos. Why did he leave $14B on the table when he chose NCY & DC and what kind of tax cuts could have been given to all businesses instead of these subsidies? Then, Richard Sack, LostArtsRadio.com joins—are the California fires just mismanagement & “bad luck” or is there something else happening? And, Terri LaPoint looks at CPS medical kidnapping and “Shaken Baby Syndrome”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.