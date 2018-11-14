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Who Lit the Fires in California & Why Are They So Difficult to Extinguish?
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2689 views • November 14, 2018
How did the fires start — natural, accidental, arson, DEW? Why is the land so dry — natural, global warming, geo-engineering? Have government management policies poured fuel on the fire or literally dumped chemicals on the land? Richard Sack, LostArtRadio.com, joins.
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