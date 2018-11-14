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Dennis Gartman: Bitcoin Is a Substitute for Nothing
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5 views • November 14, 2018
Amid the cryptocurrency euphoria, few have passed on the opportunity to invest in bitcoin or altcoins. Meet Dennis Gartman, who argues that they have no intrinsic value and only serve for speculation. Despite his bitcoin skepticism, he touts its underlying technology, the blockchain, as revolutionary.
Show notes: http://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/dennis-gartman-bitcoin-substitute-nothing/
Show notes: http://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/dennis-gartman-bitcoin-substitute-nothing/
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