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Attorney General Whitaker Attacked for Supported 10th Amendment & Nullification
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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583 views • November 14, 2018
Marijuana prohibition is nullified in over 2/3 of the states and a jury has just shut down Sessions attempt to use RICO against a legal grower in Colorado. But the new Acting Attorney General, Matt Whitaker, understands & respects the 10th Amendment & nullification—one reason CNN & others are desperate to remove him.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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