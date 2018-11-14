© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attorney General Whitaker Attacked for Supported 10th Amendment & Nullification
Follow
0
Share
Report
583 views • November 14, 2018
Marijuana prohibition is nullified in over 2/3 of the states and a jury has just shut down Sessions attempt to use RICO against a legal grower in Colorado. But the new Acting Attorney General, Matt Whitaker, understands & respects the 10th Amendment & nullification—one reason CNN & others are desperate to remove him.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.