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Twitter Censored 10,000 for Democrats Using This “Research Institute”
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206 views • November 14, 2018
The DCCC (Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee) demanded Twitter shut down 10,000 accounts prior to the election based on the recommendations of one research group. Who are these people and who do they work for (besides the Democrats)?
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