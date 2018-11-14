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Red Alert! Deep State Dems Have Already Initiated Martial Law, Trump Must Act Now!
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5462 views • November 14, 2018
Although Hillary Clinton lost the election in 2016, the deep state is working against President Trump as if she won. All the while, the left accuses Trump of planning to use the military should he lose in 2020.
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