© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Boring Is Good: Beware of Tech Hype
Follow
0
Share
Report
119 views • November 14, 2018
Mike Larson is sounding the alarm over what he perceives to be a growing tech bubble. Exhibit A is Uber, the ride-sharing company worth billions that has been operating at a loss for almost a decade. He criticizes the hype-driven media and lazy fund managers for a lack of healthy skepticism.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/why-boring-is-good-beware-of-tech-hype/
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/why-boring-is-good-beware-of-tech-hype/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.