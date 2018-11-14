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FILM 31—UFO Over San Francisco Calls In A Curtain Of Light
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16 views • November 14, 2018
FILM 31—On a night in October of 2018, I saw a bright light over downtown San Francisco. When I zoomed in, I was able to witness—and film—a beautiful and magical dynamic of light work performed by what I learned was a ship—a gorgeous interplay between a UFO and the field of light energy that surrounded it. It opened my mind to new ideas and possibilities within the metaphysical universe. I wonder what you will think when you see it…
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