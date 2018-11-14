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Nullification Season Starts Now: Good Morning Liberty 11-14-18
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8 views • November 14, 2018
They don't want us doing this. But we're doing it anyway, and we have been for years. "Nullification season" is what we call the time of year where most state legislatures are in session. On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin covers some of first nullification bills to be introduced for 2019. There will be many, many more in other states soon too.
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