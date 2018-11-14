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Discover The Planetary Hypnotic Agenda
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1490 views • November 14, 2018
The religion of the globalists is to have patriots defeat themselves. They even have an agenda to reduce the global population by 98%. Alex Jones breaks down the tactics being used to keep humanity from going to the next level.
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