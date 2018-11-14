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Ezekiel's Wheel: Judgement and The Day of the Lord
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189 views • November 14, 2018
The following video discusses in detail a watchman RED ALERT for December 13, 2018.
Dream Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfdLjj3Pddg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfgIgSv5Yvk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pv0_MFJ2dWs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXxWhqsJ2b4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXASxzwxNns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pv0_MFJ2dWs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0-BIvqIUBk
God bless you all in the name of his Son Jesus Christ, the only begotten hope. Amen.
Dream Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfdLjj3Pddg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfgIgSv5Yvk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pv0_MFJ2dWs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXxWhqsJ2b4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXASxzwxNns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pv0_MFJ2dWs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0-BIvqIUBk
God bless you all in the name of his Son Jesus Christ, the only begotten hope. Amen.
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