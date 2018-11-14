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Dan Bongino: Real Agenda Behind The March for Our Lives
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7 views • November 14, 2018
"These kids have a lot to say and they should be able to say it, but let’s be honest about it. Because Grant, you know darn well that if this was a march for life or a march against abortion or a march for defending the Bill of Rights and civil liberties, and if it was funded by the NRA or anyone else, don’t you think that would be the front page of every newspaper in America …" —Dan Bongino
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