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Stinchfield Lets CNN Know Why NRA Support is at Historic Levels
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1 view • November 14, 2018
"CNN let me save you some time and money and do you a favor and clue you in. Lord knows Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo and the rest of your cast needs it. Here's just a few of the reasons that NRA's support has reached historic highs." —Grant Stinchfield
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