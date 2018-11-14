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Chris W. Cox: Media Yawns Over Repeal of Second Amendment
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1 view • November 14, 2018
"All we've ever asked for is a little bit of intellectual honesty in this debate and we surprisingly got a little bit out of Justice Stevens. We knew all along that he was an anti-Second Amendment and anti-individual freedom justice, so that wasn't really a surprise. What was a surprise was the collective yawn of the national news media." —NRA-ILA Executive Director Chris W. Cox
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