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Alex Jones Responds To Deep State Hack Psyop Operation
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1693 views • November 14, 2018
Alex Jones interviews one of the InfowarsStore.com cyber security experts on the recent “fake hack” operation launched by deep state operatives and coordinated by the main stream media. He also reads his official statement.
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