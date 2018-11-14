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California Fires: Jerry Brown Is Right! (I'm Not Kidding) by Richard Sacks
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68 views • November 14, 2018
Full show description: https://youtu.be/KcVCKaGeDL8
Lost Arts Radio main site - http://www.lostartsradio.com
Planetary Healing Club - http://www.lostartsradio.com/club
Lost Arts Radio main site - http://www.lostartsradio.com
Planetary Healing Club - http://www.lostartsradio.com/club
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