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Dr. Katherine Horton: Targeted by the Intl Crime Cartel - Richie Allen Show, 11/13/18
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110 views • November 14, 2018
In this third installment on the Richie Allen show for November 13, 2018, Dr. Katherine Horton addresses the international crime cartel responsible for covert war and human rights violations on the cizilian population in western societies and covers a number of related topics that may at first glance appear unrelated to the untrained eye.
Visit Dr. Horton's website @ https://stop007.org/
Visit Dr. Horton's website @ https://stop007.org/
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