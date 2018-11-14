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Remembrance Day at Souda Bay War Graves, 11th November 2018
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3 views • November 14, 2018
‘Remembrance Day at Souda Bay War Graves’ is always an emotional event. Surrounded by hundreds of graves of young men many of whom could not be identified but are "Known to God”. The sound of the ‘Last Post’ echoing round the graves situated on the banks of Crete’s beautiful Souda Bay always brings a lump to the throat. The WW11 backing vocals by Ερωφίλη Ολυμπία (Pru) also stir the emotions of those who can remember them.
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