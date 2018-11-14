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Citzens being blocked their view of the removal of ballots from the voting machine
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15 views • November 14, 2018
2min 18sec clip: Citzens being blocked their view of the removal of ballots from the voting machine in Broward. They call the police for recording them through the window.
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