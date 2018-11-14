© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Soros versus Black Peter: NWO in The Netherlands
Follow
0
Share
Report
240 views • November 14, 2018
In their scheme to eradicate all country- and culture-specific traditions and celebrations, the NWO and George Soros have aimed their arrows for many years at the Dutch Sinterklaas-celebrations. Their attacks focus on the so called 'black Peters' that traditionally accompany Sinterklaas -they say they should no longer be tolerated because they are 'racist'. In this years celebrations this conflict between NWO and traditional culture seems to get violent.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.