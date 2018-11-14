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Sales Training - Billionaire Club Motivation
Car Sharker
Car Sharker
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16 views • November 14, 2018
Want to be the best car sales person ever? We teach the best car sales training and we have the best sales and closing techniques courses for car dealers and the most practical sales training in the automotive industry. We make videos to help you overcome objections, how to meet and greet and how to close car deals. Decades of veteran car sales professionals tell what they have learned over the years. Our goal is to train and motivate struggling sales professionals to meet their sales goals and make enough money without having to live paycheck-to-paycheck.
The Car Sharker builds confidence in dealer’s sales staff by educating traditional sales processes and teaching strong closing techniques. Watch our videos and subscribe to our channel and you too can be a shark. Rather you’re a veteran or just started in the business you will find that our automotive sales training will be a staple in your sales process.
Email: [email protected]
https://www.TheCarSharker.com
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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