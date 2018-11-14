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AP Offensive - Let's Go On The Offensive Now America!
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16 views • November 14, 2018
AP Offensive - Let's Go On The Offensive Now America!
To Become Part of AP Offensive Send Email to [email protected] - PUT 'AP Offensive' in Subject Line
AP Offensive - Let's Go On The Offensive Now America! video gives you an introduction as well as the opportunity to become part of this pro- American Patriot Movement.
Search
AP Offensive
Going on the Offensive in America
go on offense America
Americans take charge
To Become Part of AP Offensive Send Email to [email protected] - PUT 'AP Offensive' in Subject Line
AP Offensive - Let's Go On The Offensive Now America! video gives you an introduction as well as the opportunity to become part of this pro- American Patriot Movement.
Search
AP Offensive
Going on the Offensive in America
go on offense America
Americans take charge
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