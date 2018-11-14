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Part 2: Voter Fraud Sting? SB2 Analysis - Qanon Nov 12
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46 views • November 14, 2018
Could a Sting Operation have been set for Voter Fraud? Is it being executed? What is SerielBrain2's take on it? Qanon news and Blessed To Teach's thoughts as well as an Austrailian prophet's dreams on Trump, prayer and discussion.
PreparewithRick.com - Prepare with Rick! “The STORM of a silent civil war is here. Having food storage on hand will help you to prepare.” Special Offer for Blessed to Teach Subscribers: www.preparewithrick.com
PreparewithRick.com - Prepare with Rick! “The STORM of a silent civil war is here. Having food storage on hand will help you to prepare.” Special Offer for Blessed to Teach Subscribers: www.preparewithrick.com
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