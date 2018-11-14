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Full Show – One Show You Don’t Want To Miss: Mark Dice, Katie Hopkins, Paul Watson, and Other Uber-Patriots Are On Fire - 11/13/2018
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832 views • November 14, 2018
DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Chief of Staff John Kelly, and more are allegedly set for removal. Joining today’s show in-studio is UK journalist Katie Hopkins discussing the Islamic invasion of Western Europe. Also, Roger Stone and Attorney-at-Law Tyler Nixon discuss the latest leaked documents showing the Mueller investigation found no Russian collusion. Furthermore, media analyst Mark Dice breaks down the latest in liberal lunacy and fake news.
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