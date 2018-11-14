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The “New World Order” Is crumbling and Ruling Class Is Having a Collective Hissy Fit
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9 views • November 14, 2018
WildNews.us – As Democrats manufacture fraudulent ballots in Florida and other parts of the United States, much bigger cultural issues are at stake. The corrupt election process has been a staple of the American politics since its inception. The Democrat Party and the Left has always invented new ways to thwart the will of the voters
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