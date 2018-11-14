© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Farage Calls Out Merkel For Open Border Madness
Follow
0
Share
Report
733 views • November 14, 2018
Must see video shows Nigel Farage exposing Angela Merkel for the globalist that she is. Paul Joseph Watson discusses the future of Brexit and the EU.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.