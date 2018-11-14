© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the Table (111318) Chit Chat
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • November 14, 2018
We discuss current events and what Father has laid on our hearts. Rozz and Dorothy discuss the elections and abortion issues. How important is it for us to take Father's values into the voting booth with us? What are the ramifications if we do not? Are too many Christian Americans voting against Father's values?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.