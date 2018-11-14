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Asia Bibi Denied UK Asylum Over Fears Of ‘Unrest' In The Muslim Community
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717 views • November 14, 2018
Radio talk show host, and a best-selling author Katie Hopkins brings up the case of Asia Bibi. Pakistani Christian Woman who asked the UK for asylum after being persecuted. They denied her entry based on religious difference with England's growing Muslim community.
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