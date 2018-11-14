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CNN Still Lying About Acosta Touching White House Intern
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1080 views • November 14, 2018
Days after the event was caught on tape for the whole world to see, CNN continues to lie about Jim Acosta having touched a White House intern even suing the White House for infringing on Acosta's 1st amendment rights.
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