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Nathan Payne on Korean Television 2006
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7 views • November 14, 2018
Nathan Payne interviewed in 2006 by the Korean Broadcast System in New York City, for a segment of the show Culture Zone about dissent in America after 9/11. Includes the song "George Bush What's Your Problem?" in addition to a short excerpt by Amy Goodman of Democracy Now.
"George Bush What's Your Problem?" is available on the "Sideburns in the Sun" collection.
http://www.pablosmoglives.com
http://www.soundheartrecords.com
"George Bush What's Your Problem?" is available on the "Sideburns in the Sun" collection.
http://www.pablosmoglives.com
http://www.soundheartrecords.com
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