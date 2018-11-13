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Cultural Marxist Revolution Threatens To Fragment Human Race For World War
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566 views • November 13, 2018
Mark Dice joins Alex Jones live via Skype to expose how a cultural Marxist revolution could fragment the human race into Balkanized groups based on race, economics, culture, and even ideas as a primer for a future world war conflict to usher in total Globalism.
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