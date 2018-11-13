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Nathan Payne live at Spaceland
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2 views • November 13, 2018
Nathan Payne live at Spaceland
Los Angeles, California
February 2, 2006
http://www.pablosmoglives.com
00:00 Orange County Sunshine
02:53 My Girlfriend Hates My Guts
06:28 Bleeding Heart
11:07 A Beautiful Place
14:23 Love is a Room
18:41 California Hills
24:29 I Don't Care About You
27:41 Sin on Wheels
33:49 Dope Song
37:29 Drunktank of My Dreams
42:50 Goodbye to the Good Life
Los Angeles, California
February 2, 2006
http://www.pablosmoglives.com
00:00 Orange County Sunshine
02:53 My Girlfriend Hates My Guts
06:28 Bleeding Heart
11:07 A Beautiful Place
14:23 Love is a Room
18:41 California Hills
24:29 I Don't Care About You
27:41 Sin on Wheels
33:49 Dope Song
37:29 Drunktank of My Dreams
42:50 Goodbye to the Good Life
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