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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) TUESDAY 11/13/18 INFOWARS
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190 views • November 13, 2018
TODAY ON ALEX:
HILLARY DEPLOYING LAWYERS, ORGANIZERS TO FLA
TRUMP REMINDS MACRON: YOU'D BE UNDER NAZI RULE IF NOT FOR U.S.
FARAGE DEMANDS MERKEL APOLOGIZE FOR DISASTROUS OPEN BORDERS POLICY
MO TRUMP HOUSE CLEANING: DHS SEC NIELSEN, JOHN KELLY ETC
WAR: TROOPS, TANKS DEPLOY TO GAZA BORDER AFTER MISSILES RAIN ON ISRAEL
AMAZON ALEXA ECHO RECORDING YOUR CONVERSATIONS 24/7
80% "CHILD" REFUGEES ARE ADULTS
GUESTS:
Roger Stone & Tyler Nixon
Mark Dice
Katie Hopkins
4th Hr: Paul Joseph Watson
HILLARY DEPLOYING LAWYERS, ORGANIZERS TO FLA
TRUMP REMINDS MACRON: YOU'D BE UNDER NAZI RULE IF NOT FOR U.S.
FARAGE DEMANDS MERKEL APOLOGIZE FOR DISASTROUS OPEN BORDERS POLICY
MO TRUMP HOUSE CLEANING: DHS SEC NIELSEN, JOHN KELLY ETC
WAR: TROOPS, TANKS DEPLOY TO GAZA BORDER AFTER MISSILES RAIN ON ISRAEL
AMAZON ALEXA ECHO RECORDING YOUR CONVERSATIONS 24/7
80% "CHILD" REFUGEES ARE ADULTS
GUESTS:
Roger Stone & Tyler Nixon
Mark Dice
Katie Hopkins
4th Hr: Paul Joseph Watson
Keywords
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