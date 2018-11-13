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Full Show: Macron’s Napoleon Complex: EU Empire’s Little Emperor
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137 views • November 13, 2018
Conventional wisdom just before WW1 was that globalism had made war impossible. The RealPolitik of globalists like Kissinger & Macron will drive us to a war that will result in GigaDeath unless they are checked by the principles of American nationalism. Then, Stan Lee has just died but played a cameo in the origin story of criminal mastermind and super villain, Hillary Clinton. And, the Democrats are winning the election as they keep finding votes — a FULL WEEK later!
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