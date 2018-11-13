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Black History & Civilization Slideshow.
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50 views • November 13, 2018
I think this would be a wonderful opportunity to pause for a moment and give thanks for the many great contributions of the black African community and their culture to our society. Their peaceful and generous nature makes them ideal neighbors, lending testimony to their exceptional family values and parenting skills unrivaled by any other culture. Real estate values are fueled by the influx of blacks into an area due to their caring and respectful nurturing of these communities.
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