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Newly Discovered Audio of End of WW1 Explains War’s Insanity
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1934 views • November 13, 2018
The British Imperial War Museum (formerly the Bedlam Asylum for the Criminally Insane) just reconstructed audio from the final moments of World War 1. WW1 was a stupid accident, but the war that will be coming shortly will be fueled by a generational change and the RealPolitik of globalists like Kissinger & Macron.
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