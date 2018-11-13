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Nationalism Vs. Globalism Defined
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2129 views • November 13, 2018
David Knight breaks down the true definition of nationalism and how Emmanuel Macron is nothing more than a new face for the globalist policies of Henry Kissinger, putting a fresh spin on Kissinger's now infamous quote "America has no permanent friends or enemies, only interests”. The amoral and Machiavellian strategies of Kissinger's Realpolitik are the complete opposite of patriotism and Macron is once more selling the French people out to his globalist masters.
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