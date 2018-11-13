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Paglia: The Empty Religion of ‘Political Correctness’, Hysterical Stereotype of #MeToo
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487 views • November 13, 2018
Even though she’s an atheist, Camile Paglia understands “you’ve got to serve someone” as Bob Dylan wrote. ‘Political Correctness” is the god of the age and insufficient to provide meaning to life or a foundation to society. And, as a feminist, she calls the #MeToo movement to task for reinventing the irrational stereotypes of hysterical women.
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